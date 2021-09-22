CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

Saturday morning hikes hosted at Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park throughout October

By Taya White
KMZU
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHALL — Anyone wishing to go out and enjoy the fresh fall air can do so when Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park starts hosting Saturday morning hikes. A news release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources says throughout October, the public is welcome to attend a guided hike starting at 10 a.m. Participants should come prepared to experience a variety of trails and dress for the weather. Hikers will meet the park nationalist at 9:45 a.m. at the large shelter house parking lot before the adventure begins. Social distancing is encouraged, according to the release.

www.kmzu.com

