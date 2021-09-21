Arkansas State Duo Shines, 26 Sun Belt Alumni Compete in NFL Week 2
NEW ORLEANS – Twenty-six Sun Belt alumni competed in Week 2 of the 2021 National Football League (NFL) season, with 12 earning starts for their respective teams. The Arkansas State alumni duo of New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic headlined the Sun Belt performances in Week 2 play. Davis registered 12 tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defended, while McKissic found the end zone for the third touchdown of his professional career. The running back had 10 yards on four rushing attempts and 83 yards on five catches.www.chatsports.com
