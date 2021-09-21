CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

US Probes Takata Air Bags In 200 Models From 20 Automakers

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 8 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — Over 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 car and truck makers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they have the potential to explode and hurl shrapnel.

In a document posted Tuesday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it opened the probe into air bag inflators made from 2011 through 2019 by now-bankrupt Takata that weren’t recalled previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXI5Y_0c3Zcfw700
Logo of the Japanese auto parts maker Takata is seen a car showroom in Tokyo on June 23, 2017. – Takata shares swung wildly rebounding by 45 percent from the previous day as investors bet on the chances of the scandal-hit airbag maker filing for bankruptcy. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

The probe could reverse a decision made in May of last year not to recall the inflators, which contain a moisture-absorbing chemical called a desiccant.

It wasn’t clear what prompted the agency to open the investigation. Last year, it decided against recalling the inflators, based largely on industry research, and said it would monitor them.

“While no present safety risk has been identified, further work is needed to evaluate the future risk of non-recalled desiccated inflators,” the agency said in the document.

Included in the probe are models made by Honda, Fiat Chrysler (now Stellantis), General Motors, Ford, Nissan, Tesla, BMW, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler Vans, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, McLaren, Porsche, Mazda, Karma, Fisker, Spartan Fire vehicles.

Some of the most popular vehicles in the U.S. are identified in the probe, including certain Chevrolet Silverado pickups from 2014 and 2015, some Jeep Grand Cherokees from 2011 through 2019, and the Honda CR-V from 2012 through 2015.

The document posted Tuesday said none of the inflators under investigation have blown apart while in use. About 25 million vehicles have the questionable driver or front passenger inflators that were installed at the factory. At least 5 million more had the inflators installed as replacement parts for more dangerous Takata inflators that have been recalled.

NHTSA didn’t immediately comment when asked what changed, prompting it to open the investigation. The agency said in a statement Monday that drivers don’t need to take any action. “NHTSA will conduct a thorough investigation, and should we determine that a safety defect exists, we will act,” the agency said.

At least 19 people in the U.S. and 28 worldwide have been killed by exploding Takata inflators. More than 400 have been injured in the U.S.

The Japanese company used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air and high temperatures. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 67 million inflators recalled. About 17 million had not been repaired as of January. Worldwide, around 100 million inflators have been recalled.

Takata added the dessicant to absorb moisture and stop the ammonium nitrate from deteriorating. But in the document, NHTSA said at some point the dessicants will become saturated. In the most hot and humid locations, saturation can take place in five years, the agency said.

Jason Levine, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, a nonprofit advocacy group, said he’s not sure what caused the agency to change from last year. But he said NHTSA is opening the probe before something bad happens. “What’s refreshing here is that NHTSA is taking a step that says we don’t have to wait for a body count. That’s great,” Levine said.

Under President Donald Trump, the agency enacted few safety regulations and was less active in regulating the industry than under past administrations. But Levine said it is being far more active under President Joe Biden.

Levine said the agency should have begun the investigation last year so owners of vehicles with the questionable inflators could know by now whether their air bag systems are safe or whether they’re defective.

“It leaves consumers in an unnecessary state of concern,” Levine said.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

NHTSA Expands Tesla Investigation, Probes Other Automakers About ADAS-Related Crashes

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration needs some extra help with its investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system. Reuters reports that the agency sent letters to General Motors (GM), Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford with questions as it “conducts a comparative analysis with other production vehicles equipped with the ability to control both steering and braking/accelerating simultaneously under some circumstances.”
ACCIDENTS
NBC Connecticut

30 Million Vehicles Involved in New NHTSA Probe of Takata Air Bag Inflators

Over 30 million air bags in more than 200 models from 20 automakers are being investigated by a U.S. safety agency because they could explode and hurl shrapnel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in a document that it opened the probe into air bag inflators made from 2011 through 2019 by now-bankrupt Takata. The inflators have a moisture-absorbing chemical and were not recalled previously.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

Automakers Up Their “APEAL” with All-New, Updated Models

American motorists have rated the latest generation of cars, trucks and crossovers as their most appealing ever — or, if you prefer, their most “APEAL”-ing, according to a new study by J.D. Power. Driven by all-new and completely updated vehicles like the BMW 4 Series, the Ford Bronco Sport and...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
AOL Corp

U.S. agency confirms air bag safety probe into 30 million vehicles

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety investigators said on Tuesday they have opened a probe into 30 million vehicles built by nearly two dozen automakers that have potentially defective Takata air bag inflators. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an engineering analysis into an estimated 30 million U.S....
CARS
US News and World Report

Explainer: Why Investigators Are Still Probing Takata Air Bag Inflators

(Reuters) - Why are U.S. auto safety regulators opening a new investigation into Takata air bag inflators installed in millions of vehicles built over the past 20 years?. Some of those vehicles have the original inflators that were installed when they were manufactured and some have inflators installed as replacements in vehicles previously recalled. In certain situations, mainly long exposure to extreme heat and humidity, those inflators can unexpectedly rupture, sending metal shrapnel through the vehicle cabin, with the potential to cause injuries and deaths.
CARS
MarketRealist

U.S. Plans to Probe Over 30 Million Vehicles With Which Takata Airbags—Is Your Car One of Them?

Takata has gone from being one of the biggest automotive part manufacturers in the world to being the most recalled manufacturer. With a recall history spanning over 20 years, Takata ceases to exist. However, the impact the manufacturer had on the automotive industry resulted in vehicles all around the U.S. and other parts of the world having to be inspected for faulty parts.
CARS
Tree Hugger

It's Time for Automakers to Take the US EV Market Seriously

As of late, automakers have been pushing electrified vehicles (EV) with almost all legacy brands debuting an electric car or promising to go electric. But at the same time, automakers say there isn’t that much demand in the U.S. for them yet. This is why many of the latest electric cars first launch in markets like China and Europe. But is it really true that buyers in the U.S. do not want electric vehicles?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Bags#Million Air#Jaguar Land Rover#Ap#Fiat Chrysler#Stellantis#Daimler Vans#Mitsubishi#Subaru#Ferrari#Mclaren#Karma#Chevrolet#Jeep#Nhtsa#Japanese
cbtnews.com

NHTSA probe launched into 30 million more Takata airbags

On Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that yet another potential airbag inflator recall could be on the way. Takata airbag inflators in as many as 30 million more vehicles are being investigated by the government agency as potentially defective. A document exclusively seen by Reuters on Sunday indicates that vehicles between the […]
CARS
AFP

Ford speeds to electric with $11.4 bn investment

US car manufacturer Ford said Monday it plans to invest $11.4 billion in electric vehicle production, in a bid to position itself to lead the United States' shift away from climate-damaging fossil fuels.  Ford, which revolutionized automated car production a century ago, said its rollout would be "the largest ever US investment in electric vehicles at one time by any automotive manufacturer."
DEARBORN, MI
just-auto.com

Automakers, suppliers, form Japan Automotive Model Based Engineering centre

Five Japanese automobile manufacturers, Subaru, Toyota, Nissan Motor, Honda and Mazda plus five parts manufacturers (Aisin, Jatco, Denso, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric, have become executive members of the Japan Automotive Model Based Engineering centre (JAMBE), which went public today. The new organisation will promote Model Based Development (MBD) across Japan’s...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
The Independent

Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. The company has not disclosed the value of either deal.Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what...
BUSINESS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Chip Shortage Absolutely Tanking New Car Sales

Automakers are cutting well into muscle at this point…. More bad news about the global semiconductor chip shortage and the auto industry: a new forecast from AlixPartners pegs automakers’ losses to be far greater than initially expected. The consulting firm believes the shortages will lead to 7.7 million fewer cars built in 2021, leading to a loss of $210 billion in automakers’ profits worldwide. Previous projections were of $110 billion shortfall, meaning the fallout of the shortage could be catastrophic.
ECONOMY
thefabricator.com

European automakers looking to source rare earths for EV motors from Australia

Bloomberg has reported that European automakers are looking to Arafura Resources Ltd., an Australia-based miner, as a source for rare-earth elements that help power electric vehicles. Arafura’s $728 million Nolans project is expected to meet up to 10% of global demand for rare earths used in permanent magnets for electric...
WORLD
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy