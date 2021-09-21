Oscar De La Hoya: “I’ll Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million Dollars, Let’s Go”
After spending numerous months whipping his 48-year-old body into fighting shape, Oscar De La Hoya was excited about returning to the ring. The former six-division world champion was set to end his retirement, which spanned over a dozen years, to take on former UFC light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort. But after shaking off the cobwebs and wiping the dust off his once elite skills, De La Hoya was left despondent and frustrated as he tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently removed from the card.www.boxinginsider.com
