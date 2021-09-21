CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Oscar De La Hoya: “I’ll Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million Dollars, Let’s Go”

Boxing Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending numerous months whipping his 48-year-old body into fighting shape, Oscar De La Hoya was excited about returning to the ring. The former six-division world champion was set to end his retirement, which spanned over a dozen years, to take on former UFC light heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort. But after shaking off the cobwebs and wiping the dust off his once elite skills, De La Hoya was left despondent and frustrated as he tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently removed from the card.

www.boxinginsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Floyd Mayweather vs Anderson Silva? ‘I’m prepared for a good challenge’

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who looked all but toast in his last couple of MMA fights, is now 2-0 as a professional boxer with victories over former WBC champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and ex-UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz, the latter of which ended by knockout.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Evander Holyfield
nickiswift.com

Inside Floyd Mayweather And 50 Cent's Feud

The feud between rapper 50 Cent and boxer Floyd Mayweather is one for the ages. What started as a simple business deal soon unfolded into social media mayhem between the veteran rapper and the undefeated athlete. 50 Cent — born Curtis Jackson — is known for his relentless trolling and outlandish antics, while Mayweather's body of work speaks for itself. When you combine the combustible elements of the trash-talking, street-hardened rapper and the unstoppable boxing behemoth, you get a feud that engages fans on both sides and creates memories worth a lifetime.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Dana White rips ‘crack head’ Oscar De La Hoya after he criticizes fighter pay following UFC 266 main event

Dana White didn’t stick around for the UFC 266 post-fight press conference on Saturday night, but he still made time to fire back at former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya. Just minutes after the main event ended in Las Vegas, De La Hoya took to Twitter with a message sent to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski following a unanimous decision win against Brian Ortega.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#The 2021 Hall Of Famer
mmanews.com

De La Hoya Speaks Up For Volkanovski, Gets Blasted By Dana White

Oscar De La Hoya took to social media Saturday to speak up for UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski regarding his salary, and Dana White wasn’t having it. At UFC 266, Alexander Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega in a fight that was an instant classic with blood spilled on both sides. The fans in attendance and at home were treated to one of the most exciting fights of the year, but boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes they weren’t paid like it.
UFC
mmanews.com

Anderson Silva Is Open To Exhibition Bout With Floyd Mayweather

After a tough end to a legendary career in the cage, Anderson Silva is finding new life inside the ring. Since retiring from MMA, Silva has gone 2-0 in the sweet science. “The Spider” surprised many when he put a clinic on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June. More recently, Silva left Tito Ortiz face down on the canvas when the pair faced off on the Vitor Belfort/Evander Holyfield undercard.
UFC
Boxing Insider

Pacquiao’s Exit Officially Ends An Era

Frankly, it lasted longer than anyone probably could have imagined. It seems like ages ago that Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather finally answered the bell and battled a full twelve rounds (Mayweather, for those who don’t know, was awarded the decision win). That was supposed to be the high point, the climax of an entire age of boxing dominated by the two men. Mayweather, however, went on to fight UFC star Conor McGregor just a few years later in a bout that was nearly as big as the bank breaking 2015 affair with Pacquiao. And Pacquiao – well, he actually kept going until he beat a much younger man who was supposed to be one of the heirs to the throne he and Mayweather held.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Video | Callum Smith brutally KO’s Lenin Castillo

Former WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith returned to the squared circle this afternoon for a bout with Lenin Castillo. Smith (28-1) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to pound-for-pound boxing great Canelo Alvarez in December of 2020. Meanwhile, Lenin Castillo (8-1) was...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Callum Smith delivers brutal knockout of Lenin Castillo in 175-pound debut

Callum Smith made a strong first impression as a light heavyweight on the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk card Saturday in London. Smith, fighting for the first time since losing his super middleweight title to Canelo Alvarez in December, knocked out former Olympian Lenin Castillo with a single, devastating right hand 55 seconds into Round 2 in the scheduled 10-rounder.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya react after Jon Jones is arrested in Las Vegas

Colby Covington and Israel Adesanya were quick to react after news broke that former UFC champion Jon Jones had been arrested in Las Vegas. Jones was in attendance for the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday night, where his 2013 battle against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC HOF. ‘Bones’ seemed to be in good spirits at the event and even shared optimism about fighting for the UFC heavyweight title in 2022.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy