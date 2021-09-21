Oscar De La Hoya: “I’ll Offer Floyd Mayweather $100 Million Dollars, Let’s Go”

Frankly, it lasted longer than anyone probably could have imagined. It seems like ages ago that Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather finally answered the bell and battled a full twelve rounds (Mayweather, for those who don’t know, was awarded the decision win). That was supposed to be the high point, the climax of an entire age of boxing dominated by the two men. Mayweather, however, went on to fight UFC star Conor McGregor just a few years later in a bout that was nearly as big as the bank breaking 2015 affair with Pacquiao. And Pacquiao – well, he actually kept going until he beat a much younger man who was supposed to be one of the heirs to the throne he and Mayweather held.

