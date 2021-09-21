CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Want faster internet or want coverage somewhere without it? State asking residents to help determine where to focus resources

By Beth Cann
altoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is requesting information about broadband internet access and speed from Alabama residents and businesses. Alabamians are encouraged to take a speed survey to help the state more precisely locate gaps in broadband service areas. The information gathered will be used for more specific mapping of service gaps and planning efforts to help fill those gaps. A video explaining the survey is available on the ADECA YouTube channel.

