AMC CEO pulses retail investors on Dogecoin

An AMC Theater. Photo by author. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron has leaned in to his company's status as a meme stock. By bidding up the price of his shares earlier this year, Wall Street Bets "Apes" enabled Aron to stave off bankruptcy and then add some cushion to AMC's balance sheet via secondary offerings. Since then, Aron's been solicitous of his ape shareholders, for example by announcing a screening of Gorillas In The Mist on World Gorilla Day this week, with proceeds going to a gorilla charity.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO