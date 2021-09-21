CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

AMC CEO pulses retail investors on Dogecoin

By Suzanne O'Halloran
FOXBusiness
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn between running the nation's largest theater chain, AMC CEO Adam Aron is also taking the pulse of his Twitter followers on a particular cryptocurrency. "I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?" he tweeted on Tuesday.

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.04% lower at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin has fallen 3.81% over a seven-day trailing period. Against the apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), DOGE fell 0.45% over 24 hours while against Ethereum it rose 0.28%.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Adam Aron
Reuters

UK retail's 100 mln stg man - Frasers investors back next CEO's bonus scheme

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Shareholders in British sportswear retailer Frasers Group (FRAS.L) on Wednesday backed a new executive share scheme which could earn chief executive designate Michael Murray 100 million pounds ($137 million). Frasers, which was formerly called Sports Direct and is controlled by founder Mike Ashley, said last...
RETAIL
Benzinga

Affirm To Join PayPal In Allowing Users To Buy And Sell Bitcoin, Other Cryptos

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) is planning to allow its customers to buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). What Happened: The revelation was made by the company in a presentation on Tuesday. The presentation showcased a mobile phone that displayed Affirm’s upcoming cryptocurrency services. Affirm...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Bull Elon Musk Says US Should Avoid Regulating Cryptocurrencies, Speculates On Reason Behind China Ban

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) bull Elon Musk said that the U.S. government should avoid regulating cryptocurrencies. What Happened: “I would say, ‘Do nothing,’” Musk said at the Code Conference in California on Tuesday when asked by interviewer Kara Swisher what approach the U.S. government should take on regulating cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Bitcoin Cash#Fox Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says Short-Timers Will 'Self-Destruct' With AMC, GME, Dogecoin Portfolios

CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doesn’t appear to believe in the memestock and meme crypto way of investing. What Happened: Cramer told his 1.7 million Twitter followers Friday that he is watching as “short-timers self-destruct” after investing their life savings in GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) calls, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) calls and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

AMC Fans Go Ape for Dogecoin, but Should Its Boss?

The apes have spoken. Will they make a monkey out of this alpha male?. AMC Entertainment Holdings Chief Executive Adam Aron, who has been affectionately nicknamed “Silverback” by his meme-loving shareholders, may have taken his schtick too far. This week he polled his Twitter followers about whether the chain should accept Dogecoin as payment in addition to other cryptocurrencies and 68.1% voted “Yes, for sure do it.”
MARKETS
Benzinga

Meme Stock Meets Meme Currency: AMC Considers Accepting Dogecoin, And Selling NFTs

An AMC Theater. Photo by author. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam Aron has leaned in to his company's status as a meme stock. By bidding up the price of his shares earlier this year, Wall Street Bets "Apes" enabled Aron to stave off bankruptcy and then add some cushion to AMC's balance sheet via secondary offerings. Since then, Aron's been solicitous of his ape shareholders, for example by announcing a screening of Gorillas In The Mist on World Gorilla Day this week, with proceeds going to a gorilla charity.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

69% of AMC cinema-goers say the brand should accept Dogecoin (DOGE)

One of the largest movie theater chains in the world, AMC Entertainment, is considering accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) for online payments. Following the announcement that AMC will begin accepting online payments in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC) by the end of 2021, the company CEO, Adam Aron, has asked the community on Twitter whether the popular meme token should be included as well.
MOVIES
Reuters

AMC investor sues board over $1.2 bln Carmike acquisition

(Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s board has been hit with a derivative suit in New York federal court challenging the company’s handling of litigation over its $1.2 billion acquisition of Carmike Cinemas. Investor John Lyon III sued the board members on Thursday in Manhattan after they refused his demand...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy