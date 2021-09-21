AMC CEO pulses retail investors on Dogecoin
In between running the nation's largest theater chain, AMC CEO Adam Aron is also taking the pulse of his Twitter followers on a particular cryptocurrency. "I sincerely want to hear your opinion, via this Twitter Poll. By year-end 2021, AMC will take Bitcoin, Etherum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for online payments. I hear from many on my Twitter feed we should accept Dogecoin too. Do you think AMC should explore accepting Dogecoin?" he tweeted on Tuesday.www.foxbusiness.com
