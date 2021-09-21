CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Driver dies after semi leaves roadway

By DAVID HOTLE
Muscatine Journal
 8 days ago

WILTON – A Clear Lake, Ind. man died Sunday afternoon after a semitractor-trailer he was driving ran off the roadway on Interstate 80 for an unknown reason. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Robert Wayne Swiedals, 65, was driving a 2020 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer with a tank at about 1:13 p.m. The report said the semi went off the road on the right side and entered the north ditch. The report said Swiedals was ejected from the accident. He later succumbed to his injuries at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

