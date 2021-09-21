From Spanish Basque country, Txakoli and cider for autumn sipping

Basque cheesecake is the easiest cheesecake ever: creamy and sweet with a burnished burnt top that contrasts with the insides just right. Guys, I don’t know if I’m proud to admit this or not, but I ate an entire cheesecake. By myself. Okay, Mike had one tiny slice, but I absolutely ate the rest of it. And the truth is, this isn’t even the first time I’ve eaten a whole cheesecake. Cheesecake is my jam. I love it so much. It can be dense like New York style, or fluffy, like Japanese. It can even be liquid-y. To be honest, it doesn’t really matter, there’s just something about a cheesecake that is so addictive.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO