From Spanish Basque country, Txakoli and cider for autumn sipping
Deep into September, what I’m sipping might surprise you. The glass pours I’m talking about — a richer style of Txakoli and an earthy, artisanal cider — hail from Basque country in northern Spain. If you take the coastal route heading east from Galicia toward San Sebastián, this region begins just before you reach Bilbao. Here, rocky cliffs face the sparkling Bay of Biscay. You’re in País Vasco, the home turf of two beverages that reflect fierce reverence for tradition.www.bostonglobe.com
Comments / 0