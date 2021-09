Get outside and explore your parks and preserves this summer. Look here for herons and egrets near the water, chickadees and woodpeckers in the trees, and raptors in the sky. It's a favorite spot for migratory shorebirds. Enter the gate off Binford Road on to wide, easy sloping Pinheiro Fire Road, with Rush Creek Marsh Wildlife Area on your left. The road curves right, around Cemetery Marsh. Turn left to continue on Rush Creek Fire Road. At the junction, turn left again, and loop back using the North Levee Trail and back the way you came on Pinheiro. If North Levee is closed due to tidal flooding, just head back out the way you came.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO