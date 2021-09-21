New York Jets Fans Ready the Panic Button

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! I hope you’re all having a great start to the day. Shout out to Mr. Wells for holding down the fort over the weekend. The New York Jets suffered a grueling defeat to the New England Patriots yesterday. Spearheading that loss was rookie Zach Wilson, who threw four interceptions in the game. At one point, Wilson had more interceptions than completions to his wide receivers. This loss was brutal from a fan’s perspective, as the rest of the team actually played very well. You expect rookies to have bad games, though this one was on par with some of the worst we’ve seen. Hopefully we don’t see much more of that from Wilson going forward, and he’s able to build on this loss. Only time will tell. The Jets take on the Broncos next week. With that, here are your links to the team to start your morning.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO