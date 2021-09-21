CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patricia Heaton

 8 days ago

CBS' workplace sitcom 'Carol's Second Act' stars Patricia Heaton as a plucky retiree entering the medical field in middle age. L.A. Screenings: ‘Bluff City Law,’ ‘Bless the Harts’ Sell to Rogers Media. Canada's Rogers Media and Corus Entertainment have unveiled their new series buys from the Los Angeles screenings, which...

Primetimer

Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal, reflecting on the sitcom's 25th anniversary, recalls how CBS wanted a "hotter" actress for Patricia Heaton's role

Rosenthal says Heaton hadn't auditioned when CBS told him they saw a specific type of actress for the Debra Barone role. “CBS wanted someone hotter to play Debra,” Rosenthal, whose acclaimed sitcom debuted 25 years ago this week, tells Yahoo Entertainment. "I almost quit." But before quitting, Rosenthal agreed to meet with CBS’s first choice for Debra, an actress he avoids naming in interviews or in his Raymond memoir, You're Lucky You're Funny. “They insisted on this actress," he said. "I thought she was wrong, but I met with her and she was a very pleasant, very nice person. She wasn’t going to read for the role, but during the meeting I convinced her to read a little bit with me, and she was 10 times worse for the part than I thought she would be!” Rosenthal says he and then-CBS boss Les Moonves spent some time haggling over actress before Heaton auditioned and won the Debra role.
The Hollywood Reporter

Patricia Heaton on the Advice From ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Co-Star Peter Boyle That’s Kept Her Sober

The 'Middle' actress also shared the "humiliating" moment that influenced her decision to get clean and how her depression stopped her from taking cocaine more than once. Patricia Heaton celebrated three years of sobriety in July and says that’s partly due to a conversation she had with her late Everybody Loves Raymond co-star Peter Boyle.
Hollywood Reporter

Better Things

Ron Cephas Jones Boards FX’s ‘Better Things’ (Exclusive) FX’s Better Things will feature Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones in its upcoming fifth season. Jones (This Is Us, Truth Be Told) will appear in two episodes of the critically acclaimed Better…. Daniel Fienberg: The 10 Best TV Shows of 2020. Among...
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
Page Six

Benji Madden gushes over ‘beautiful’ Cameron Diaz in birthday tribute

Benji Madden shared a heartfelt tribute to his “beautiful” wife, Cameron Diaz, in honor of her 49th birthday. The Good Charlotte rocker, 42, shared one of his paintings on his Instagram page Monday and dedicated it to the “Charlie’s Angels” star, writing, “Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you ❤️🙏 .
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White May Become the Newest ‘Hamilton’ Actor After Hilarious Outro with Pat Sajak

As the newest episode of Wheel of Fortune came to a close, hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White hilariously joked that she’d be singing the Hamilton soundtrack. There’s been a handful of changes to the popular game show as the new season recently kicked off. Before tonight’s show finished up, the famous hosts kidded around about White performing songs on set as part of the changes to the game long-running game show. We think the legendary hostess would be a great addition to the hit Broadway play, but it seems to be all in jest unfortunately.
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
UPI News

'The Good Doctor' star Freddie Highmore confirms he's married

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore is a married man. The 29-year-old actor confirmed on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he married a "wonderful woman." "Yes, I got married," Highmore said. "It's funny, ever since I've been wearing this ring people have been asking...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU's Jamie Gray Hyder Says Exit Was Not Her Choice

One of Law & Order: SVU‘s outgoing squad members has provided some clarity on her upcoming exit: The choice to leave was not her own. Jamie Gray Hyder — who is departing the NBC drama alongside co-star Demore Barnes — took to Twitter on Saturday to inform fans that, “The decision was made above my pay grade and wouldn’t have been my choice. But hey, that’s showbiz for ya.” Along with her message, Hyder wrote the following caption: “Kat’s outta the bag… #SVU23 Just got a lot less colorful.” Hyder and Barnes’ exits were announced Friday; both of their characters — detective Kat Tamin...
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
districtchronicles.com

Ashland Come Clean To Victoria

The Y&R spoilers preview for September 27 – October 1, 2021, is here! Find out what your favorite Genoa City players are up to this coming week!. Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) had a secret but he couldn’t keep it and now he has to confess. The walls have closed in and the truth has to come out. Better Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) hear it from him instead of someone else – especially someone like Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson).
Fox News

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway among Hollywood stars calling on world leaders to end the COVID-19 pandemic 'now'

Alyssa Milano, Anne Hathaway and more Hollywood stars are calling on world leaders to end the coronavirus pandemic "now." "None of us are safe until all of us are safe," an open letter posted to the CARE (Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere) organization states. "We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act together to end COVID-19 everywhere."
