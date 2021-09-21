CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Boyle

Hollywood Reporter
 8 days ago

Patricia Heaton on the Advice From ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Co-Star Peter Boyle That’s Kept Her Sober. Patricia Heaton celebrated three years of sobriety in July and says that’s partly due to a conversation she had with her late Everybody Loves Raymond co-star Peter Boyle. Speaking to former…

Hollywood Reporter

Peter Friedlander

Netflix’s New U.S. TV Boss on Overall Deals, Shifting Tastes and the Future of Ryan Murphy. When Netflix’s Peter Friedlander hunkered down at his Palm Springs home at the start of the pandemic, he was overseeing a number of drama series and showrunners under Cindy Holland. A year and a…
TV SERIES
Collider

It's Time to Reboot 'Poochinski', the Show Starring Peter Boyle as a Talking Bulldog You Never Knew About

It seems like every time you turn around, a new 1990s TV show is getting a reboot. Whether it’s The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air or Doogie Howser M.D., every program from this era with even a mildly enduring brand name is getting a fresh new take for the streaming age. These reboots aren’t inherently bad but it also feels like a problem trying to revamp shows that already have sizeable fanbases and are even still considered quality shows. Why not try relaunching something that had a concept rife with potential but didn’t turn out well? Or even a tantalizing pilot that never got onto the air?
TV SERIES
E! News

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

The beauty community is mourning the sudden loss of Mel Thompson. On Monday, Sept. 27, Thompson's husband announced that the YouTube star had died one day prior at the age of 35. Her cause of death was not immediately made public. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday," he announced in a...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Clint Eastwood’s Lovely, Awkward Cry Macho Is As Fragile As Its Star

Clint Eastwood’s Cry Macho feels like an illusion. Filmmakers have tried for more than four decades to film N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel about an aging Texas cowboy who heads to Mexico to kidnap his former boss’s young, estranged son; it’s always seemed like an ideal project for a graying action star, but maybe not quite as graying as the currently 91-year-old Eastwood, who could have easily done it back when the novel came out. (He was reportedly attached to it for a while in the late 1980s.) Watching Cry Macho, you can imagine that younger Clint — say, at age 51, or 61, or, hell, 81 — playing the part. He doesn’t need de-aging because he’s got the audience’s memories on his side. Eastwood’s diction might be awkward, his back hunched, his frame unsteady — but he is perfect for the role because we want him to be.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

Isaiah Washington said Ellen Pompeo felt ‘uncomfortable’ with the idea of him playing her love interest, according to new book

A new tell-all book reminds “Grey’s Anatomy” fans that McDreamy could’ve been played by someone else. According to the book, Isaiah Washington auditioned for the lead role, not the role of Dr. Burke. Washington said he heard Ellen Pompeo felt “uncomfortable” with the casting. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

'The Good Doctor' star Freddie Highmore confirms he's married

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Good Doctor star Freddie Highmore is a married man. The 29-year-old actor confirmed on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he married a "wonderful woman." "Yes, I got married," Highmore said. "It's funny, ever since I've been wearing this ring people have been asking...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jean Smart Wins Emmy for ‘Hacks’ as Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart’s performance as a legendary stand-up comic in HBO Max’s “Hacks” made for one of 2021’s best television characters. That’s a sentiment that was widely shared by Television Academy voters, who awarded the actress the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday evening. Smart competed with Aidy Byrant (“Shrill”), Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Allison Janney (“Mom”), and Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”) for the Emmy. HBO Max’s synopsis for “Hacks” reads: “Hacks” explores “a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled outcast, 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder).” The...
MOVIES
#Everybody Loves Raymond#Sobriety
1070 KHMO-AM

What the Heck is A ‘Susan Boyle Moment’?

You've seen them before - maybe in person, maybe on television. Someone who, at first look, appears to be nothing special (if that good), and they suddenly find themselves in the spotlight. As the moment unfolds, we ask ourselves, "Is this going to be something magical or a complete train...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Jamie Foxx Wants to Remake a Stephen King Classic With a Black Lead

In a horror marketplace driven by Jordan Peele's complex psychological horror films with Black protagonists, a Jamie Foxx-led take on Stephen King's classic Misery seems like a no-brainer -- and, indeed, that is apparently an idea that Foxx has had. In a new interview, Foxx told Men's Health magazine that he has already rewritten the story, which centers on a best-selling horror author who is kidnapped and tortured by a super-fan who wants a sequel to one of his most popular works. The Foxx version, apparently, is loosely based on an interaction he had with a couple who won an evening with the star at a charity auction.
MOVIES
Fox News

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter Stella files paperwork to drop Griffith from last name

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas' daughter has reportedly filed paperwork to nix "Griffith" from her last name. Stella Banderas Griffith, 25, filed for a legal name change in Los Angeles, People magazine reports. Currently, her full name is Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith. She's now seeking to drop her mother's famous last name to be known publicly as Stella del Carmen Banderas.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Sopranos’ Creator Brought Original Star Back for Prequel Film to ‘Clear Up’ Story Confusion

[Editor’s note: The following post contains a minor spoiler for “The Many Saints of Newark.”] The upcoming “Sopranos” prequel movie “The Many Saints of Newark” takes place decades before the Emmy-winning HBO drama series, but series creator David Chase still managed to lure back one of the original show’s most popular actors. Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti on “The Sopranos,” reprises his role from beyond the grave as the posthumous narrator of “Many Saints.” Christopher died in the HBO series’ final seasons. The film’s plot focuses on Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (played by Alessandro Nivola). “That was the maraschino cherry...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve McQueen to Receive Cologne Film Prize

Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen will receive this year’s Cologne Film Prize in honor of his life’s work. The British director and Turner-winning visual artist, won the Academy Award for best picture for his 2013 drama 12 Years a Slave.  More recently, McQueen has focused on the small screen, with his Emmy-nominated miniseries Small Axe, a series of films focused on London’s Afro-Caribbean community, and the Amazon documentary series Uprising. The Cologne Film Prize, which comes with a $30,000 (€25,000) cash bursary, honors filmmakers who “have made an outstanding contribution to the further development of film and media language.” Previous winners include David...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Saturday Night Live’ Director Don Roy King Retiring

The cast of Saturday Night Live will look largely the same this season as it did last year, but a big change will happen behind the camera. Don Roy King, the 12-time Emmy winner who has directed the past 15 seasons of SNL, is retiring. Liz Patrick, who has helmed more than 2,100 episodes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will take over when the show begins its 47th season on Saturday. Beck Bennett, a cast member for the past eight seasons, is leaving the show, and featured player Lauren Holt is also departing. The rest of the regular cast is set to return,...
TV & VIDEOS
districtchronicles.com

Despite her huge success,Barbara Walters regrets about not having more children and worried about the relationship with her adopted daughter

The former news anchor, TV host and legendary journalist Barbara Walters opened up about her regrets in life, including not having a bigger family. Barbara Walters is one of the most important names when it comes to journalism. She’s been honored with numerous awards during her impressive career, from a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to Emmy Awards.
RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of R&B Singer-Songwriter Andrea Martin

Legendary singer and songwriter Andrea Martin died on September 27 at the age of 49. Martin wrote songs for iconic artists such as Monica, En Vogue, Toni Braxton, Leona Lewis, Melanie Fiona, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, and more, per Mirror. Her death was announced in a statement on her Instagram Story, but it did not give her cause of death.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
Deadline

‘The Good Fight’s Carrie Preston Joins John Logan’s Blumhouse Feature Directorial Debut

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Preston has boarded John Logan’s untitled feature directorial debut at Blumhouse, which has been billed as a LGBTQIA+ empowerment movie set at a gay conversion camp. The project from the three-time Oscar nominee was previously known as Whistler Camp.  Preston joins the already cast Theo Germaine and Kevin Bacon, the latter who is also serving as executive producer. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Scott Turner Schofield is also serving as EP. For seven seasons, Preston starred as Arlene Fowler, the sassy red-headed waitress on the hit HBO series True Blood. She won an Emmy playing Elsbeth Tascioni on CBS’...
MOVIES

