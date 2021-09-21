CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Early childhood educators are slaves to the demands of box-ticking regulations

By Become an author
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 9 days ago

More than two-thirds of Australian early childhood educators reported working many extra hours to satisfy regulatory requirements in our 2021 survey. Half did unpaid work during accreditation — the process of demonstrating compliance with all the regulations governing early childhood education. Some were paid for as little as half of the hours they worked.

It’s not like they were well paid in the first place. Early childhood educators are the 13th-lowest-paid workers in Australia.

These educators earn an average of $29.10 an hour. Workers with the minimum of a certificate in childhood services are more likely to earn $23.50 an hour, while those with a diploma or degree earn more. Unqualified workers in male-dominated industries earn far more than workers in the female-dominated early childhood sector.

The stresses of low pay and long hours cause almost one in three early childhood educators to leave the profession each year. This year, a survey found 73% intend to leave the profession in the next three years. Providers are struggling to find qualified staff.

Long hours of unpaid work are common

I’m involved in a transnational study exploring the work of early childhood educators in Australia, Canada and Denmark. The Australian data include survey responses from 50 educators from a range of service types in cities and regional and rural settings.

Some 70% commented on how many extra hours they worked during accreditation, with 50% reporting unpaid hours. Educators said:

“I work a 68-hour week yet get paid for 30 hours.”

“a lot of unpaid hours.”

“Staff were given work to fill in whilst on breaks, often stayed back for unpaid staff meetings and to do extra work.”

“lots of unpaid work to catch up on the documentation that was required”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YlQKm_0c3ZUPgh00
Percentages of overtime during accreditation reported by early childhood educators.

To be accredited, services must provide state regulatory authorities with documentary evidence they are meeting or exceeding the measures of quality laid down by the Australian Children’s Education & Care Quality Authority (ACECQA). Some participants said the demands from these rigorous quality checks have become “ridiculous”, requiring volumes of documentary evidence.

Preparing this evidence requires time away from the children, whose development depends on quality interactions with their educators. Many said they could not do the documentation in working hours because they were busy teaching children and supporting families.

Why do educators do the extra work? If the service doesn’t pass, it triggers more checks, requiring more frequent documentation. Very few educators said they were paid for this extra time.

When commenting on the number of unpaid hours, some noted the impacts on their family life:

“Too many. It caused stress at home with family.”

“We dedicated over 2 weeks of nights and weekends to be ready for accreditation and registration. Even our husbands came and did work with us.”

“Detrimental. Lack of work life balance during this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SDtBF_0c3ZUPgh00
A wordcloud showing how often educators used various words in their comments about working extra hours during accreditation. Author provided

Attrition is creating staff shortages

With unfair wages and increased expectations due to COVID-19 health orders, many providers are struggling to staff their services. Research shows educators leave the profession when they can no longer afford to stay.

As quality education and care depend on interactions with individual children, their families and communities, staff turnover is of great concern.

Yet, rather than tackling these issues, the increase in managerialism in Australian education has added to the stresses of poor pay for a demanding job.

What are the impacts of managerialism?

Managerialism creates a system where the worker is positioned as someone who is mistrusted.

In these systems, workers are given highly detailed descriptions of tasks that need to be checked by managers and authorities. Rather than doing the job they were employed to do, workers find themselves busy producing data to show they are following these instructions.

Managers and authorities say this is necessary to ensure quality. Their beliefs about quality are transcribed into voluminous documents. Often these documents are so complex, even longer documents or guides are provided to decipher the original document.

In early childhood education, these include curriculum documents, frameworks and standards. The Australian Children’s Education & Care Quality Authority (ACECQA) creates these documents. State and territory regulatory authorities are responsible for ensuring compliance through registration and accreditation — a process of assessment and rating.

Quality may actually suffer

Many educators believed accreditation requirements lowered the quality of education and care during accreditation. One said:

“It is a joke! Everything is so inhibited, and the children and educators are far too over-regulated. The children cannot be free to learn. They cannot go near water, they cannot climb. Fear is instilled into the educators. It is a horrible and restrictive learning environment. It makes the children so small-minded and full of anxiety.”

An ACECQA survey this year found educators intending to leave the sector early blame overwork, administrative overload and burnout.

Have authorities unwittingly created an accreditation system that enslaves workers and reduces quality during accreditation periods? Further research is needed to discover the full burden of these compliance systems.

What now?

What can we do about this discovery of excessive unpaid wages and chronic underpayment of our essential workers? Being a slave is defined as being part of the slave trade, but also includes those who do not receive proper remuneration for their work. With a federal election looming, it is another matter to lobby our government about given Australia’s uneasy relationship with slavery.

To recover strongly from the economic impacts of the pandemic, we need strong workplace participation. To support this participation, real reform is needed to provide universal childcare and fully staffed services. The focus must be on creating systems that support quality education and care, not big data and slavery.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Schoolchildren demand ‘compulsory’ climate education

Secondary school children in the UK are among those demanding new mandatory teaching – complete with exams – on climate science. Ahead of the UN’s Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, a student-led movement running across 20 countries is calling for lessons including up-to-date climate science which reflects the urgency of the crisis.
EDUCATION
Tahlequah Daily Press

Chief Chat: Tribe making record investment in early childhood development

Cherokees have long known the first years of any child's life should be spent in a nurturing and enriching environment to build the best possible foundation for their whole life to come. Our collective future is being written today by investments we make in our youngest children. That's why I am excited about Cherokee Nation's aggressive plan to help youngest learners and their caregivers.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Data#Accreditation#Quality Education#Early Childhood Education#Childhood#Australian#Acecqa#The Australian Children
Columbus Dispatch

Letters: COVID and kids, early childhood learning, redistricting

Do what's right to set an example, and save, our children. September: a month of awareness. Sickle Cell Disease awareness — Sickle Cell afflicts over 100,000 African Americans, distorts red blood cells causing them to block blood vessels and results in intense pain crises and strokes. Childhood Cancer Awareness —...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
stpetecatalyst.com

New partnership aims to increase early childhood development

Thrive by Five Pinellas has a new strategic partner to aid in its mission of ensuring healthy development and kindergarten readiness for area children under the age of five. Community Foundation Tampa Bay (CFTB) recently announced it has become the “backbone organization” for Thrive by Five Pinellas – a nonprofit focused on increasing the percentage of children in the community that are “ready” for kindergarten. Thrive by Five focuses on creating and connecting community resources to aid in childhood development, such as physical health and well-being, social competency, emotional maturity, language and cognitive development, and communication and general knowledge.
KIDS
The DC Line

David Daniels: New DC tax is a win for early childhood educators, young children and families

Many of the District of Columbia’s early childhood educators ― who are predominantly women of color ― don’t earn sufficient wages and benefits to support their own families while they care for and educate the children of other families. The Birth-to-Three for All DC Act, passed unanimously by the DC Council in June 2018, was designed to rectify this situation by creating a comprehensive system of supports and services for infants and toddlers and their families. Although the act called for wage increases for these important but often undervalued educators, that provision has remained unfunded ― until now.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Australia
edsource.org

Will Biden's reconciliation bill transform early childhood education?

Even as the pandemic continues to upend the way children live, President Joe Biden has been pushing to invest in early childhood education and bolster the long-beleaguered child care sector. Under pressure for some time, many child care providers have been on the brink of closure due to escalating costs...
EDUCATION
santamonica.gov

How Early Childhood is an Investment in the Future

It’s fall in Santa Monica. We are over a year into the pandemic and thousands of children are back to school in person, including some of our youngest learners, in child cares and preschools across the City. While COVID-19 remains an ongoing concern, there are also signs of hope. For the first time since the pandemic started, 97% of licensed child care providers in Santa Monica are open (up from a low of 16% in March 2020)—allowing parents to return to work and our economy a chance to recover. Included among that 97% is the long-awaited Santa Monica Early Childhood Lab School, housed in colorful buildings on 4th Street, next to Historic Belmar Park and across the street from Samohi.
SANTA MONICA, CA
MassLive.com

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tours Milford preschool to highlight Biden administration’s push to invest in early childhood education

Seated between a homemade poster illustrating letter sounds and another showing how to count to 20, second gentleman Doug Emhoff introduced himself to a group of assembled 3-to-4-year-olds in a straightforward manner. “I’m married to the Vice President of the United States, and her name is Kamala Harris,” Emhoff explained...
MILFORD, MA
mynbc5.com

Fall farm to early childhood programs begin again during pandemic

SHELBURNE, Vt. — Vermont was one of 10 states to be awarded nearly $100,000 each to strengthen state-level farm to early childhood initiatives. Now, many of those fall programs are beginning. According to the CDC and U.S. Dept. of Health, the farm to early childhood concept is shown to improve...
SHELBURNE, VT
MedicalXpress

Childhood maltreatment alters the HOA-axis activity in early stages of life

A paper published in the journal Psychological Medicine confirms the existence of neurobiological alterations in early stages of life in minors exposed to maltreatment. The study's first author is the researcher Laia Marqués-Feixa, from the Faculty of Biology, the Institute of Biomedicine of the UB (IBUB) and the Research Group G8 of the CIBER Mental Health (CIBERSAM), and it has been carried out in collaboration with the CIBERSAM EPI-Young Stress Group.
HEALTH
Gazette

Colorado announces $275 million to support early childhood efforts

The state's Office of Early Childhood, within the Department of Human Services, has been awarded $275 million from the American Rescue Plan to help families with young children, childcare providers and other early childhood professionals. Gov. Jared Polis' office said Monday the money will be invested "to make childcare more...
COLORADO STATE
KFVS12

Western Ky. early childhood schools get clean air systems

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Western Kentucky schools are continuing their efforts to fight COVID-19 with air disinfection devices. Now, in phase 2 of their testing, they are adding these devices to classrooms for kids under the age of 12. The head start program at Murray State University was one of...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Post and Courier

Letters: Early education is key

As our policymakers continue to work on getting South Carolina and the rest of our country up-andrunning, we must remind them that early learning and care is vital to our long-term recovery. President Joe Biden understands this, and that’s why his Build Back. Better Plan includes a massive investment in...
EDUCATION
Garden City Telegram

Early childhood screening clinic on Friday

USD 457 will hold a free developmental screening clinic for Garden City children, three to five years of age, on Friday. It will take place at the Garfield Early Childhood Center, 121 W. Walnut. The screening will take approximately an hour and a half. Trained professionals will check each child's...
GARDEN CITY, KS
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy