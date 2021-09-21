CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Houston police union demands Democrat judge's resignation after 'violent criminal he released on a reduced bond shot dead cop and injured his partner'

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

The Houston police union is calling for the resignation of a judge who released an alleged gunman who shot and killed a police officer despite his history of violence.

Houston Police Officers' Union President Douglas Griffith is calling on Harris County's 208th District Court Judge Greg Glass to resign after he let 31-year-old Deon Ledet out on bond despite his extensive criminal history.

Ledet was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with Houston police officers and allegedly fatally shot veteran officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey.

He is also said to have wounded Jeffrey's partner Officer Michael Vance while they were executing a warrant in Houston early Monday morning.

''Judge'' Greg Glass's short tenure in Harris County's 208th District Court has been an overwhelming failure,' Griffith tweeted on Tuesday. 'Greg Glass does not care about criminal justice nor the safety of our community. This isn't the first time he has made the news for the same behavior.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHSw5_0c3ZUF6f00
 Houston Police Officers' Union President Douglas Griffith is calling on Harris County's 208th District Court Judge Greg Glass (pictured) to resign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cHm6A_0c3ZUF6f00
Deon Ledet (pictured)  was shot and killed after exchanging gunfire with Houston police officers on Monday 

Jeffrey died in hospital on Monday after the early morning shootout. His partner Sgt. Michael Vance was also shot and taken to the hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

The officers were on a 'high level felony' narcotics arrest warrant when Ledet 'immediately' ambushed the cops and opened fire, striking Jeffrey and Vance several times, Police Chief Troy Finner said at a press conference following the shooting.

Jeffrey was hit in the stomach and Vance was hit in the leg. Both officers returned fire and eventually shot the suspect dead at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34OI9E_0c3ZUF6f00
Ledet allegedly fatally shot officer William 'Bill' Jeffrey (pictured)and wounded another officer while they were executing a warrant in Houston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVu4h_0c3ZUF6f00
A veteran cop was killed and another was wounded while executing a warrant in Houston early Monday morning 

Griffith says that the community is fed up with Houston officers being killed by career criminals.

'We are calling for his resignation,' Griffith told Fox News in a phone interview. 'The community is becoming more and more outraged. This is the 138th person, one of our officers, over the last two years that has been killed by someone out on multiple felony bonds.'

Griffith says that over the last year judge Glass has neglected his duty and released everyone on bail because he refuses to hold a trial due to COVID.

He says if Glass had followed the recommendation of the DA's office, then Ledet would currently be in jail awaiting trial.

'We're putting an all-out blitz to get him to do the right thing,' Griffith said. 'There's over a thousand cases that he's done this to. The exact same thing. He hasn't held a trial in over a year claiming it's because of COVID. Other judges have gone forward with trials. There are ways to do it safely. He's just choosing not to.'

Griffth says the responsibility for officer Jeffrey's death falls on Glass.

'This blood is on your hands, Greg Glass. Shame on you. Resign from your position, 'Judge' Glass.' he tweeted.

According to court records, Ledet has been arrested 18 times since 2008 – when he was 18 – and his charges include burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

He was wanted for forfeiting his bond on two felony drug charges from November 2020 and ordered to get a GPS ankle monitor, but never did, which is what led to Jeffrey and Vance tracking him down on Monday, reported KHOU 11.

Jeffrey was married with one child, the mayor said. He served the department for just under 31 years, and his wife Suzanne is a retired police officer who left the department in December 2020.

Vance is also married, with two children, and has been on the force since 1997.

A police honor guard has since escorted Jeffrey’s remains from the Medical Center to the medical examiner at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, where he was saluted as his body was taken from the vehicle to the building.

'Most of us know [Jeffrey] personally,' Chief Troy Finner said. 'I've known him my entire career. It's just as his wife said what a great man, what a great officer. Wife just retired. Building their dream home with one kid. But you know, right now I want to celebrate the service of him and all our officers around the nation and in this great city.'

He added, '[Jeffrey] is a great man, a great family man. Every police officer is special. Every first responder is special. But like his wife said, he was one of our very best and I'm telling you, I'm gonna celebrate that . . . first responders we can't shut it down. It's not an assembly line. We gotta keep it moving and that's what we intend to do. We're gonna uphold the family, number one, and we're gonna uphold our city.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jealous ex-girlfriend is arrested after poisoning her former partner, his new fiancee and killing the family dog with a tampered box of chocolates just three days before their wedding

A jealous woman has been arrested for poisoning her ex-partner and his new fiancee with a tampered box of chocolates just days before they were due to be married. Dione Quirino, 35, and Amanda Cassia Lopes, 27, received a delivery of chocolates at home in Jaiba in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Thursday September 23 ahead of their weekend wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Minnesota Supreme Court OVERTURNS murder conviction of Minneapolis rookie cop who shot dead Australian yoga teacher Justine Damond after she called 911 and orders judge to reduce his 12.5-year sentence

Minnesota's Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of rookie Minneapolis cop Mohamed Noor on a legal technicality and ordered his sentence to be reduced, four years after he shot dead Australian-American woman Justine Damond outside her home. The court upheld Noor's manslaughter conviction and ordered him to be resentenced,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

State Police: Man Shot, Killed By Police After Stabbing Three People, Injuring Police Officer

By: KDKA-TV News Staff NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — State Police are investigating a police-involved shooting of a man accused of stabbing three individuals as well as assaulting and injuring a responding officer in Lawrence County. According to State Police, the assistance of troopers from the New Castle barracks was requested late on Saturday night in Mahoning Township. Police say 34-year-old Christoper Rush, of New Castle, allegedly stabbed three individuals. The victims are described by police as: a 15-year-old boy a 61-year-old man from Struhers, Ohio a 37-year-old man from Youngtown, Ohio A police officer who responded to the scene of the stabbing incident was then assaulted and injured by Rush. Police say another officer shot Rush, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Pennsylvania State Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit have launched an investigation into the incident. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Shooting#Houston Fire Department#Police Union#Democrat#208th District Court#Sgt#Fox News#Covid#Khou 11
AFP

Man convicted of double murder faces execution in Texas

The US state of Texas plans to execute on Tuesday a death row inmate who killed two brothers during a robbery at their Houston home three decades ago.  If it allows the execution to go ahead, Rhoades will be the sixth death row inmate executed since the beginning of the year in the United States, where the death penalty has been in sharp decline for several years. chp/st/dw
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Houston police investigating after man says he fatally shot woman on accident

HOUSTON – A woman was fatally shot in south Houston Saturday, authorities said. Officers with the Houston Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 3700 block of Faulkner in reference to a report a shooting occurred there. When officers arrived, they located a deceased woman inside an apartment....
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Shore News Network

Two Houston cops shot, one killed while serving a warrant

HOUSTON, TX – A Houston Police Officer was shot and killed while serving a warrant. The Department confirmed another officer had been wounded in the incident. “It is with heavy hearts that we confirm the death of Senior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey. He was fatally shot this morning while serving a felony warrant in Harris County,” the Houston Police Department said.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

No indictments for 4 Texas officers who shot man in crisis

A grand jury has declined to indict four Houston police officers who fatally shot a man more than 20 times while he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.The grand jury chose not to indict the officers, who had been fired after last year's death of Nicolas Chavez, 27. At the time, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo — who has since taken over as Miami s police chief — said the officers did not follow departmental rules by failing to retreat and take cover when Chavez picked up a stun gun.The Harris County Civil Rights Division presented...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Pa. woman who aided cousin after he shot and killed a cop loses appeal of conviction, jail term

A Pennsylvania woman convicted of helping her cousin after he shot and killed a police officer lost her bid to overturn her 3- to 7-year prison sentence Wednesday. A state Superior Court panel upheld Lisa Harrington’s punishment by denying her claims that she didn’t receive a fair trial regarding her actions following the November 2017 murder of New Kensington Patrolman Brian Shaw.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

245K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy