Alabama football: Greg McElroy warns against turning on Crimson Tide despite defensive struggles

After making the College Football Playoff for six straight seasons, it looks like that streak might be coming to an end for the Clemson Tigers. A 27-21 double-overtime loss to NC State on Saturday handed the Tigers their second loss of the year before the month of October, likely knocking them out of the playoff picture. On College Football Live on Tuesday, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy says the expectations were too high for Clemson in 2021, based on the talent that it lost after last year.

