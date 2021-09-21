CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama football: Greg McElroy warns against turning on Crimson Tide despite defensive struggles

By Sam Marsdale
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama fans experienced their team play an uncharacteristically close game over the weekend against Florida. The Crimson Tide had to keep the Gators out of the end zone during a two-point conversion attempt with under four minutes remaining to preserve a 31-29 victory in a rematch of last year’s SEC Championship Game. Some think the performance was cause for concern with Nick Saban’s team. However, former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy doesn’t believe so.

