In Netflix’s Next Interactive Special, the WWE’s New Day Must ‘Escape the Undertaker’
In the tradition of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs. Wild comes a new and slightly surreal interactive special from Netflix. This one pits WWE wrestlers The Undertaker and the New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E) against one another in a battle for control of the Undertaker’s mystical urn. (In the world of WWE, the Undertaker’s urn gives him magic powers. Yes, he’s a magical, wrestling dead guy who draws power from an urn, because wrestling is just the best.)kingfm.com
