KINDRED, ND (KVRR) What started off as Jordyn helping her brother practicing kicking for football turned into her gaining a spot on the team. “My brother kicked last year and I played soccer wince i was three so then my dad thought it would be nice if I helped him kick and they thought it would be cool for me t try a couple and they ended up being good so my dad to a video and the coaches saw it and asked me to come to practice,” said Sunrum.

KINDRED, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO