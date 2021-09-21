CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee launches $100 vaccine incentive program for residents

By Kevin Schwaller
spectrumnews1.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – City of Milwaukee residents who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine doses at certain locations will become eligible for a $100 gift card starting this week. Mayor Tom Barrett and Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson announced city residents over the age of 12 who receive their first dose of a vaccine at the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.) or Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) will receive one $100 U.S. Bank gift card on site, while supplies last. The program begins Thursday.

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Health
Local
Wisconsin Vaccines
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Milwaukee, WI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Vaccines
City
Milwaukee, WI
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incentive Program#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#The Johnson Johnson#Milwaukee Gov Covidvax

Comments / 0

Community Policy