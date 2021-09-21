Milwaukee launches $100 vaccine incentive program for residents

MILWAUKEE – City of Milwaukee residents who receive their first COVID-19 vaccine doses at certain locations will become eligible for a $100 gift card starting this week. Mayor Tom Barrett and Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson announced city residents over the age of 12 who receive their first dose of a vaccine at the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.) or Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) will receive one $100 U.S. Bank gift card on site, while supplies last. The program begins Thursday.