Man, 52, is arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘dearly loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle’ died following attack outside pub in Cotswolds beauty spot

By Lauren Lewis For Mailonline, Rod Minchin, Press Association
 8 days ago

A man, 52, from London has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an attack outside a Cotswolds pub last month.

Colin Leslie, 51, died on Sunday, September 5 and his death is now being investigated by Gloucestershire police.

Today a man from London was re-arrested in connection and remains in police custody on suspicion of murder. No-one else is being sought as part of the investigation, police said.

Officers were called to the Kingsbridge Inn in Bourton-on-the-Water on the evening of Saturday, August 28 after reports a man had been punched and fallen unconscious following an altercation.

Local officers attended along with paramedics and Leslie, from Cheltenham, was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with head injuries.

Colin Leslie, 51, died on Sunday, September 5, after he was allegedly attacked at the Kingsbridge Inn in Bourton-on-the-Water on Saturday, August 28

He remained in hospital and died earlier this month, eight days after the incident. The coroner has been informed.

His 'absolutely heartbroken' family have paid tribute to a 'dearly loved son, father, brother, partner and uncle'.

They said : 'Colin was always a happy guy who was well known to everyone and who touched so many lives.

'We as a family are absolutely heartbroken that he has been tragically taken from us like this. Our lives without Colin will never be the same again.'

Investigating officers are continuing to ask for anyone who has not already spoken to police to get in contact.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was there and may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone.

The police statement added: 'Investigating officers are continuing to ask for anyone who has not already spoken to police to get in contact.

'Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was there and may have filmed the incident on their mobile phone.

'You can provide information online by completing this form and quoting incident 497 of 28 August.'

'Alternatively you can call police on 101 or submit information anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers. This can be done by calling 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/'

Local officers attended the pub along with paramedics and Leslie, from Cheltenham, was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he died eight days later

