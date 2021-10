By Abigail Sterling and Kenny Choi SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Wildfires have burned nearly 2.5 million acres in California this year alone. As we have reported, they have ignited an insurance crisis, with hundreds of thousands of homeowners getting dropped because of high fire risk. But KPIX 5 found one homeowner that managed to save both his insurance and his home. “When we were evacuated the fire was coming up out of the canyon. We stopped down the road and looked back this way. I wrote it off. I said, there’s no way our house can survive,” said Rodger Wells, a homeowner...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO