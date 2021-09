You're not going to believe this, but one of the main men of the QAnon movement is grifting people. That's right: Ron Watkins is turning his tweets into NFTs. The man is thought to be behind the QAnon character that has swept up millions of people into a cult-like movement is auctioning off screenshots of several of his tweets that were retweeted by Donald Trump — you know, prior to both of them getting banned from Twitter for their role in encouraging an attempted coup. The money, Watkins says, will go toward "a secret project" that he says "will help save America," and definitely won't just be used to cover his rent, if that's what you're thinking.

DONALD TRUMP ・ 8 DAYS AGO