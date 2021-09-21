CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Supply Constraints Could Hinder Home Sales

By Christina Hughes Babb
themreport.com
 8 days ago

For the second month in a row, the economists at Fannie Mae revised expectations for near-term real GDP growth downward—and outward—due to persistent supply chain disruptions and labor market tightness, according to the September 2021 commentary from the GSE's Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group. Those factors, they say, will affect the housing market as the economy at large.

themreport.com

Person
Doug Duncan
