Grand Old Post Office hosts First Annual GOPO Expo

On Saturday, September 18th, the Grand Old Post office hosted the first annual Gopo Expo at the Grand Old Post Office in Darlington. This event was a chance for local vendors across the Pee Dee to come together and display their wide array of crafts to the public in one setting. Vendors displayed anything from southern food, boutiques, woodworks, winery, landscape products, local organizations and more. Towards the end of the event, tickets were called to win selected prizes from each vendor. Food was served outside and there was an inflatable slide outside for the kids to enjoy. Be sure to enjoy local events and show support for your local small businesses.