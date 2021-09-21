14 Chunky Platform Loafers To Channel Dark Academia This Fall

Its official: Sweater vests are back. So why do we suddenly want sweaters sans sleeves?. It could be the rise of the so-called Dark Academia aesthetic. It could be because of the Clueless-slash-Y2K chokehold on the current zeitgeist. Or it could just be that they are an insanely versatile layering piece, especially during the fall and winter months. Whatever the reasoning for the sweater vest’s return, we knew it was time to sift through the internet’s (albeit limited) plus-size offerings and highlight some solid fall-friendly pieces. They're a closet staple for your transitional wardrobe and can later be paired with fall jackets and layered over tops and even dresses.

