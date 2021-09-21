14 Chunky Platform Loafers To Channel Dark Academia This Fall
Meet the newest addition to your fall footwear. With fall practically here, the season of heading back to class and work is underway, which means it's time to update your footwear choices with styles that are a bit more post-summer appropriate. Boots always come to mind during this time of the year, but it seems a tad too early to show them off just yet. Our solution? A chunky platform loafer. The preppy style goes punk for fall with cool, edgy details like stomp-worthy lugged soles, hardware embellishments, and textured finishes making them the perfect shoe for those still loving the dark academia aesthetic.www.nylon.com
