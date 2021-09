Austin's appeal to a court ruling over the city's contentious and long-delayed land development code rewrite is set to move forward later this fall. Initiated in 2012, Austin's attempt to rethink city rules for land use has moved through various forms over the past decade. A years-long development code rewrite process, CodeNEXT, fizzled out in 2018 but was followed by a new version the next year. That eventually made it weeks away from a final City Council vote—before ending up the subject of the lawsuit that has held up movement since the early days of the pandemic.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO