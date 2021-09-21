CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

You’re Nuts: Who is your current favorite college football announcing crew?

By Brett Ludwiczak
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAside from TreVeyon Henderson rushing for 277 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday against Tulsa, there wasn’t much else of note for the Buckeyes in the victory. For many Ohio State fans it was a tough game to watch, not only because of the sluggish performance from the Buckeyes, but also because of having to listen to Tim Brando doing commentary on the FS1 broadcast. We are sure that many Ohio State fans will be happy if they never hear the words “coach’s son” ever again.

