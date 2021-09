The number of COVID-19 cases in schools is rapidly increasing as many Minnesota school kids finish their first month of classes. On Thursday, new data on COVID-19 in schools showed 94 pre-kindergarten through high school campuses with confirmed cases and exposures, more than tripling of the 26 facilities on the list last Thursday. (The Minnesota Department of Health adds schools to this list after confirming at least five cases of COVID-19 among students or staff where the people identified had been in the school building during a two-week reporting period.)

