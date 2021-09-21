CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Dear White People Season 4, Netflix's Midnight Mass

By Allison Picurro
TVGuide.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week is a little overwhelming in terms of programming. Network TV is coming back fast and furious, with the season premieres of shows you already love, like the Chicagos (Wednesday from 8-10 on NBC) and Law & Order: Organized Crime (Thursday at 10 on NBC), and new ones like Ordinary Joe (which premiered Monday at 10 on NBC) and The Wonder Years (Wednesday at 8:30 on ABC). And, of course, streaming doesn't take a break: Dear White People is back for its fourth and final season on Netflix this week, and Apple TV+ is premiering the new Lee Pace (!) sci-fi show (!!), Foundation. Lots of stuff! Here are the ones we think you should prioritize.

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Releases New Data on Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer, revealed what he said was the “most comprehensive look so far” at the streamer’s top 10 TV shows and movies. Sarandos, in an appearance at Vox Media’s Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, shared two slides. One showed the most popular Netflix shows based on its proprietary metric of the number of accounts that selected a given title in the first 28 days of release (and streamed for at least 2 minutes). A second showed total time spent viewing by hours within the initial 28-day window — engagement data Netflix has not released...
TV SERIES
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laurie Metcalf
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Isaac Asimov
Person
Matt Bomer
Person
Montell Jordan
Person
Hamish Linklater
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dear White People#Network Tv#Nbc#Abc#Cbs#The Red Carpet#Twitter#Hbo
Popculture

Canceled CBS Show Officially Saved

The previously canceled CBS drama All Rise has officially been saved, and has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to TV Line, the OWN network has picked up the hit series, and will be launching Season 3 sometime in 2022. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become will be available on the streaming outlets at a later date, following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on September 27

If you want to know what movies people are watching the most on Netflix, you can stop everyone you pass on the street and ask, or you can just look up Netflix's Top 10 movies list. Netflix's Top 10 list of movies on Monday, Sept. 27 has a new No. 1 and No. 2 after new releases from the weekend. Melissa McCarthy's comedy-drama The Starling flies all the way to the top spot, followed by My Little Pony: A New Generation, which I hope is popular because kids are watching it. Grown Ups, Intrusion, and Safe House round out the top five.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘Pretty Little Liars’ HBO Max Reboot Casts Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga

HBO Max announced that the cast of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” now includes Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga as series regulars and Zakiya Young and Carly Pope in recurring roles. Previously announced cast members of the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot include Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson. The series is set in the present, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls — the new “Little Liars” — find themselves tormented by an...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Midnight Mass Stars React to Stephen King's Glowing Review of the Netflix Show

Midnight Mass has gotten the Stephen King stamp of approval. On Thursday, Sept. 14, the renowned horror novelist took to Twitter to share his thoughts on Mike Flanagan's latest supernatural series for Netflix, calling it "a dense, beautifully photographed terror tale that climbs to a high pitch of horror by the 7th and last episode." E! News broke this glowing review to the cast of Midnight Mass, who got (the good kind of) chills from King's words. "If you could see my blonde hairy arms, you would see the goosebumps," Kristin Lehman, who plays Annie Flynn, exclusively told E! News. "I'm speechless." Co-star Annabeth Gish, who...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Middletown Press

Inside 'Dear White People's' Final Season: Reggie's PTSD, Varsity Blues and Taking on 'Performative Allyship'

When Justin Simien was adapting his 2014 satirical film “Dear White People” into a half-hour television series, he created a bible for the show that included a reference to Donald Trump becoming president. And then Trump did just that. When Simien was conceptualizing the fourth and final season of the Netflix comedy, he wrote in a fictional virus. And then COVID-19 hit.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix’s ‘Midnight Mass’ Is Mike Flanagan’s Latest Gothic Horror: TV Review

Around the midpoint of Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix horror serial “Midnight Mass,” in the middle of a conversation about loss, Kate Siegel’s character Erin asks Zach Gilford’s Riley: “What happens when you die?” Humanity’s been grappling with with that big question for millennia, and a single conversation likely won’t crack it. But Riley tries, delivering a monologue about the body’s atoms “scattered across the goddamn cosmos” and becoming one with everything, his speech underscored by plaintive piano. The character is reaching beyond his grasp in order to deliver emotional catharsis and meandering into well-meant cliché. So, too, is the show. Flanagan’s third...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Last of Us:’ First Look at HBO’s TV Series Starring Pedro Pascal Revealed

The first look at HBO’s “The Last of Us” TV series, starring Pedro Pascal, has been revealed. Based on the popular PlayStation video game of the same name, the HBO series takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed by a deadly fungus. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, played by “Game of Thrones” actor Bella Ramsey, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival. Naughty Dog, the video game developer and...
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

Dear White People Season 5 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

Conversations around race and bias can often be complicated, but Justin Simien’s ‘Dear White People’ uses satire and humor to get the point across quite effectively. The comedy-drama series is an extension of Simien’s eponymous 2014 film that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival. Set in a fictional Ivy League institution, the series shines a light on the experiences of a group of black students navigating racial and other forms of discrimination.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Watch Joelle perform Des'Ree's 'You Gotta Be' in Dear White People season 4 sneak peek

It's definitely fair to say Joelle nailed this audition. EW is debuting an exclusive clip from Dear White People's musical fourth and final season, which features Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson) performing Des'Ree's "You Gotta Be" in her audition for Winchester University's varsity show. This is just one of several numbers you can expect in the Netflix satire's new season, which transforms into a '90s jukebox musical as most of the characters head toward graduation.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Welcome to Earth’ Trailer Takes Will Smith to the Ends of the World (TV News Roundup)

Disney Plus and National Geographic released the first official trailer for the six-part original series “Welcome to Earth,” starring Will Smith and streaming this December. The series follows Smith on an adventure around the world, guided by accredited travelers as he explores Earth’s greatest wonders as well as its most hidden secrets. “I’ve got a confession to make. I’ve never climbed a mountain, never swum in a lake. I was in a cave once. I’m beginning to think that I might be missing something,” Smith says in the trailer. “I asked the best modern day explorers: take me to the ends of...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Midnight Mass,’ ‘Great British Baking Show’

The rollout of the 2021-22 TV season continues in the coming week, with the two longest-running shows on network TV — The Simpsons and Law & Order: SVU — both opening new seasons. The creator of Netflix’s Haunting series has a new show on the streamer, and on the opposite end of the creepy/comfy spectrum, a new season of The Great British Baking Show begins. The long-delayed Tony Awards also get a slot, albeit (mostly) in a new home.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy