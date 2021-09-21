The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Dear White People Season 4, Netflix's Midnight Mass
This week is a little overwhelming in terms of programming. Network TV is coming back fast and furious, with the season premieres of shows you already love, like the Chicagos (Wednesday from 8-10 on NBC) and Law & Order: Organized Crime (Thursday at 10 on NBC), and new ones like Ordinary Joe (which premiered Monday at 10 on NBC) and The Wonder Years (Wednesday at 8:30 on ABC). And, of course, streaming doesn't take a break: Dear White People is back for its fourth and final season on Netflix this week, and Apple TV+ is premiering the new Lee Pace (!) sci-fi show (!!), Foundation. Lots of stuff! Here are the ones we think you should prioritize.www.tvguide.com
