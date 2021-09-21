UH, Hawaiʻi Pacific Health agreement enhances medical education, clinical practice activities
The University of Hawaiʻi and Hawaiʻi Pacific Health have established an academic affiliation agreement to formalize their collaborative efforts around medical education and training, research, clinical services and patient care with the ultimate goal of addressing the health care needs of the state of Hawaiʻi. The agreement is a three-party affiliation agreement between Hawaiʻi Pacific Health, the UH Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) and University Health Partners of Hawaiʻi (UHP), JABSOM’s faculty practice group.www.hawaii.edu
Comments / 0