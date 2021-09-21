Op-ed | GPS Offers Lessons for the Infrastructure of Tomorrow

The pandemic has changed how and where we do business. Social distancing and stay-at-home orders have accelerated online shopping trends. This has challenged traditional brick and mortar retailers to adapt to new delivery options for their customers and reduced the need for physical retail space. Traditional office space and office parks are also confronting new leasing realities as many companies and their employees have shifted to full-time remote work or hybrid work models which lessen the need for large office footprints. And while recent reports of increased office space demand are encouraging, the true long-term effects of these new labor and consumer dynamics are unclear and ever evolving.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO