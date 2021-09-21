Tractor Supply (TSCO) Growth Plans on Track, Stock Up 46% YTD

Tractor Supply Company TSCO is climbing up the charts, thanks to its sturdy growth ploys including ‘ONETractor’ Strategy that helps it stay afloat amid the prevalent pandemic-borne crisis. To resonate well with the evolving consumer trends, management is quite focused on integrating the physical and digital channels to offer its customers a seamless shopping experience. It is also banking on its robust digital capabilities to drive e-commerce growth. The company is also benefiting from its sturdy portfolio including everyday merchandise, such as consumable, usable and edible products.