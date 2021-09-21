CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How employees can return to the office “Crypto Style”

By Jillian Godsil ·
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe great Spanish Flu in 2018 may have killed many more people – some 50 million and may not even have been Spanish at all – but that was before we lived in a world of the internet, citizen-curated news and fast-track vaccines. Now, as the world is starting to reopen in many parts, vaccine uptake is increasing, and people are addressing the way they live in earnest.

