These Are the Most Neighborly Cities in the U.S. At a time when we're largely still tethered to our homes, the people surrounding us mean that much more. After all, Fred Rogers did once say, "All of us, at some time or other, need help. Whether we're giving or receiving help, each one of us has something valuable to bring to this world. That's one of the things that connects us as neighbors—in our own way, each one of us is a giver and a receiver."

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO