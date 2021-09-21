CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

ECMC to pause inpatient elective surgery, ICU transfers to combat staff shortages

By Tracey Drury
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie County Medical Center Corp. has begun limiting ICU transfers and will pause all inpatient elective surgery as of Monday to address workforce shortages. With a vaccine mandate approaching Sept. 27, the Buffalo trauma hospital is already facing significant shortages of workers in clinical positions such as nursing and certified nursing assistants, as well in departments like dietary.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Scrubs Magazine

Hospital Fires Whistleblower Travel Nurse for Raising COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Travel Nurse Marian Weber knew something was wrong while working at the PeaceHealth Ketchikan Medical Center in Alaska during the pandemic. She watched patients with COVID-19 go unmonitored for long periods of time, so she shared her concerns with hospital administration. She claims they ended up retaliating against her instead of addressing the problem.
TRAVEL
CBS Baltimore

City-Run Health Clinic In Druid Heights Flagged For Dead Rodents, Substandard Conditions In New OIG Report

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dead rodents, water leaks and HVAC problems that could potentially spoil medical tests are just some of the problems plaguing the Baltimore City Health Department’s Druid Sexual Health Clinic in Druid Heights, according to a new report by the Office of the Inspector General. During an investigation dating back to December 2020, inspectors observed dead rodents and insects in a supply room, damaged or missing ceiling tiles likely caused by water leaks, a damaged access door, and an outside dumpster that often fills up with trash from nearby residents and businesses. While the health department contracted a pest control...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inpatient Care#Icu#Elective Surgery#Ecmc#Nursing
Midland Reporter-Telegram

MMH: Elective inpatient surgeries are taking place again

Midland Health officials have opened up elective inpatient surgeries. Midland Health Chief Operating Officer Stephen Bowerman said Tuesday that increased COVID inpatient totals forced the deferment of elective surgeries for about six weeks. He also said just because a surgery is considered “elective,” does not mean that it is “unnecessary.”
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
hudsonvalley360.com

County seeks mandate pause, citing staff shortages

CATSKILL — Greene County officials asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to delay the vaccine mandate for frontline workers, saying the hospital system is at capacity. In a letter dated Sept. 27, signed by Greene County Administrator Shaun Groden and Legislature Chairman Patrick Linger, R-New Baltimore, the county said the mandate creates an “undue crisis with public sector employees” by creating staff shortages and “endangering our ability to provide adequate care and services to our residents.”
GREENE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Health Services
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Health Network To Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses To Eligible Individuals

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible to receive them. AHN says they will begin administering a third-dose of Pfizer’s vaccine following the FDA’s and CDC’s emergency use authorization that was given on Friday. The booster doses will be available for those in groups including people age 65 and up, as well as those aged 18 thru 64 with underlying health conditions, and those at increased risk of transmission of the virus due to their occupation. Only individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses are eligible to receive the booster dose, and patients must have received their 2nd dose of the vaccine at least six months prior to the booster dose. Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling their physician’s office or scheduling an appointment online. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
FiercePharma

Genentech study reveals health equity perception gap between patients and doctors

Black, Latino and other marginalized groups continue to think the healthcare system is stacked against them—and the COVID-19 pandemic made unfair treatment worse. Although healthcare providers agree with the need for change, there’s a gulf between how they believe they treat marginalized patients and what patients say they actually experience, Roche's Genentech's second annual health equity study found.
HEALTH SERVICES
Cleveland.com

Akron’s Summa Health reduces hospital beds, temporarily stops some elective procedures in coping with COVID-19 surge and staff shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Akron’s Summa Health System announced plans Monday to decrease its bed capacity by more than 20% at its Akron and Barberton campuses, due to staffing shortages and increased demand for healthcare services. Some elective procedures in surgery, cardiology and interventional radiology will be temporarily stopped, Summa said...
AKRON, OH
WETM

Arnot Health pausing select elective surgeries as vaccine mandate deadline looms

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health is temporarily pausing “non-emergent, elective procedures requiring an overnight stay” as they prepare to lose approximately five percent of their staff who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine. In a statement released on Monday, the hospital system announced that 95 percent of its more...
ELMIRA, NY
Buffalo News

Facing staff shortage, Catholic Health postpones some Monday surgeries

Catholic Health announced Sunday that it has postponed some elective surgeries at its hospitals Monday as it waits to see how many employees it will have eligible to work. Gov. Kathy Hochul's order that all health care workers must be vaccinated against Covid-19 takes effect Monday. As of Sunday afternoon, Catholic Health spokeswoman JoAnn Cavanaugh said 90% of Catholic Health's workers are now vaccinated.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

September 25 - ECMC

ECMC's Center for Orthopaedic Care offers comprehensive care for any type of injury. Each of their orthopaedic experts specialize in a specific area. Their team can coordinate all aspects of care from before you have arrived until you're fully recovered. ECMC's Center for Orthopaedic Care is located at 462 Grider Street in Buffalo. To find out more about all the treatment and care options they offer, head over to their website at www.ecmc.edu/ortho. You can also give them a call at (716) 898-3414.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy