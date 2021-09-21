ECMC to pause inpatient elective surgery, ICU transfers to combat staff shortages
Erie County Medical Center Corp. has begun limiting ICU transfers and will pause all inpatient elective surgery as of Monday to address workforce shortages. With a vaccine mandate approaching Sept. 27, the Buffalo trauma hospital is already facing significant shortages of workers in clinical positions such as nursing and certified nursing assistants, as well in departments like dietary.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0