Lafourche Sheriff warns about stealing electrical wire and associated components
As utility workers continue to repair power lines in the wake of Hurricane Ida, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is reminding everyone that electrical wire and associated components are not considered trash, debris or abandoned property, and taking such items is illegal. There has recently been an uptick in such complaints wherein individuals were stealing electrical wire which will be picked up later by local utility companies.www.houmatimes.com
