On Tuesday, the S&P 500 Index plunged, down 1.63% at the close. It was the worst performance for the broad US benchmark since May. The index was pressured by increasing fears that members of Congress will fail to reach an agreement on raising the federal debt limit in order to avoid a government shutdown in October, an event that would have serious consequences for both the overall US economy and financial markets. During testimony yesterday in front of US lawmakers, both Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Congress that a default would, according to Yellen be "disasterous," and would cause a "financial crisis and calamity."

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO