MAT-SU — Alaska has reached a new high mark for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, again. The Thursday report of 1,285 resident cases is a new record, and 45 additional nonresident cases were also reported. Gov. Mike Dunleavy held a press conference on Wednesday with Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum, Division of Public Health Director Heidi Hedberg and Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink to relay the message to Alaskans that local hospitals are rationing care, reaching crisis standards. At Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, there are 33 people hospitalized as of Thursday with 10 patients requiring ventilators. There are no available Intensive Care Unit beds and 32.4 % of the people hospitalized are hospitalized with COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO