FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. today on the city's proposed future land use plan at City Hall. The hearing is open to the public via Zoom. Citizens also will be allowed to attend in person, though there will be a limited number of people allowed in the room at a time because of covid-19 concerns, according to Melissa McCarville, city business manager.

FARMINGTON, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO