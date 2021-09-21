Eugene B. Adams

We are missing a really good guy today. Gene died August 23, 2021, of complications due to dementia after 90 years of real living. Gene was the third of four children born to Harold and Helen Adams, born in Chehalis, Washington, June 28, 1931. He is survived by his wife, Bette (Bergin), two sons, Tom Adams of Kennewick, and Tim Adams of Yakima, and his younger sister, Linda Cameron, of Kennewick. He is also survived by two grandsons, Daniel and Chris, and two great-grandsons, Jonathan and Caleb. He is preceded in death by his oldest brothers, Jack and Bill, and his first wife of 48 years, Ginny. Gene has a stepson, Kevin J. Bergin of Yakima, WA and his wife, Susan, and through him two grandsons and twelve great-grandchildren.