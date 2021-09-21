CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Donald Carl Macy

Yakima Herald Republic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDonald Carl Macy was born on June 12th, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Carl and Faye Macy. He passed away on September 5th 2021 in Yakima, Washington at the age of 91. Growing up, his family were migrant workers and they first came to the Yakima Valley in the early 1940’s. He first attended Washington High School in Indianapolis then Yakima High School, and finally graduated from Highland High School in 1949 where he excelled as a student and in track, and met the love of his life, Barbara Jean Webert. They were married on August 18th, 1950. He would however always remain a Hoosier!!

