The search for a missing man turned into a recovery operation after his half-brother was found dead at Yellowstone National Park, the park service said Friday. Kim Crumbo, 74, and his half-brother Mark O'Neill, 67, were first reported as "overdue" by a relative last Sunday when they did not return from a backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake, park officials said.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO