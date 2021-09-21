CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

'The View' turns 25. Here are 25 times the show gave us something to talk about

By By Marianne Garvey, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The View" returned for its 25th season this month, with the co-hosts returning to the studio with a live audience for the first time since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Within a week of the new season's debut, "The View" had its most-watched telecast in five months and drew its largest overall audience in ten weeks, a rep for the program told CNN. The show currently ranks number one in total viewers among the daytime network talk shows and news programs, according to ABC.

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Meredith Vieira Cried When This 'View' Co-Host Got Fired

Meredith Vieira is one of the most experienced television journalists out there. Per Britannica, Vieira graduated from Tufts University with a B.A. in English in 1975 and began her career as a radio host announcer. She worked her way up the ranks and made history in 1989 when she became the youngest correspondent for CBS' flagship news program, "60 Minutes," as noted by the Los Angeles Times. But her time on "60 Minutes" was not as positive as many thought, because she experienced sexism from people she worked with.
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Is Who Will Replace Meghan McCain When "The View" Returns

Things will look different when The View returns for its 25th season in September. Not only will all of the hosts be filming in the studio together for the first time since March 2020, but there will also be a new co-host. Former co-host Meghan McCain left the series in August, at the end of the show's 24th season, after four years on The View and tons of onscreen spats. When you tune in for the Season 25 premiere, a new View host will be taking her seat. Read on to find out who will be taking McCain's place on The View.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KIMT

Barbara Walters Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of famed journalist Barbara Walters. Birth date: September 25, 1929 (some sources say 1931) Marriages: Merv Adelson (1986-1992, divorced); Lee Guber (1963-1976, divorced); Robert Henry Katz (1955-1958, divorced) Children: Adopted with Guber: Jackie, 1968. Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., 1953. Other Facts. Walters has...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolle Wallace
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Meredith Vieira
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Kate Gosselin
Person
Jenny Mccarthy
Person
Jeanine Pirro
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Star Jones
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Mel Gibson
Person
Donald Trump
HollywoodLife

Joy Behar Seems To Make Jab At Meghan McCain After Leaving ‘The View’ Live On-Air

‘The View’ co-host and comedian appeared to throw a little bit of shade, during an interview with Reese Witherspoon. There was some serious shading happening on The View on Wednesday September 15. During an interview with The Morning Show star Reese Witherspoon, the 45-year-old actress mentioned that most people’s burning question about morning shows like The View was whether or not the hosts all like each other and get along. Co-host Joy Behar, 78, seemed to imply that she hasn’t always been the best of friends with some of her co-hosts on The View.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Abc#Usa Today#Muslims#Anti Semitic#American#Snl
abc11.com

'The View' to be Kamala Harris' 1st in-studio talk show appearance as vice president

Vice President Kamala Harris will make her first talk show appearance in-studio since being sworn into office on "The View." The Emmy award-winning daytime talk show is making history once again on Friday, Sept. 24, by welcoming the vice president onto the show for an exclusive interview. Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro will discuss with Harris the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccines, hesitancy, misinformation, boosters and the impact of the pandemic on women in the workforce, as well as issues surrounding Afghanistan, immigration and voting rights.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg To Remain On ‘The View’ After Striking New Deal

Whoopi Goldberg has struck a multi-year deal to stay on The View. The star has signed a deal that will see her continue on the daytime talkshow for four years, Deadline has confirmed. The move means that she will stay through to at least season 28 of the show, which is currently in its 25th season. She hosts the ABC show with Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. Goldberg’s deal comes as The View is “taking a little time to fill the seat” left behind by Megan McCain and will instead welcome a line-up of conservative guest co-hosts in the coming months including Condoleezza Rice, Mia Love, Gretchen Carlson, and Alyssa Farah, among others. McCain exited the longtime talk show in early August after serving on the panel since 2017. She noted at various points that her decision to leave the show was driven largely by her desire to spend more time with her new daughter Liberty and with her husband, conservative commentator Ben Domenech, in Washington, D.C.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Washington Examiner

Whoopi Goldberg says Democratic Party sabotaged by far-left demands: 'We made ourselves the boogeyman'

Whoopi Goldberg said the Democratic Party is being sabotaged by far-left members. The cohosts of The View discussed the Democratic Party split in conversations surrounding the infrastructure and reconciliation packages, with some saying Democratic centrists such as Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia are to blame for stalling the packages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
districtchronicles.com

Meghan Markle’s Estranged Father Has Something To Say About Her Time 100 Cover

Most fathers would be proud that their child made the cover of Time magazine, but Thomas Markle isn’t like most fathers. So naturally, Meghan Markle’s father had to tell the world his two cents about the Time100 cover. According to Fox News, Thomas is not “impressed” that his daughter Meghan and her husband Prince Harry were named part of the Time100 list of the world’s most influential people. Fox News showed a video of Thomas at a Los Angeles newsstand; when Meghan’s dad was asked why he didn’t buy the Time100 edition of the magazine, Thomas said, “Well that is only Time magazine’s opinion, there are far more influential people, like the queen.” Sure, Jan.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

What is Monica Lewinsky’s Net Worth?

FX’s true-crime anthology series ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ focuses on the notorious Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal from 1998 that had far-reaching political consequences. Monica Lewinsky’s affair with Bill Clinton was the subject of intense media speculation at the time, with the whole world watching the story unfold. In the end, it led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment. But the scandal propelled Monica to international fame, something that she reluctantly came to accept overtime. So, let’s find out what Monica’s net worth is then, shall we?
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

Tom Bergeron Wasn't A Fan Of This Dancing With The Stars Contestant

Before Tyra Banks took over as the new host of "Dancing With the Stars," Tom Bergeron was the face of the reality dancing competition series. In fact, he was so loved by fans for his quirky jokes and cheerful disposition, that a lot of long-time viewers were gutted when they found out he would no longer be part of the show. Back in 2014, Bergeron was asked what it was like working with his new co-host, Erin Andrews. Bergeron told the The Hollywood Reporter, "She can act like a fan and be almost a giggly girl with the couples, she has a great interaction with them. It gives me more to play with. It's always good to work with people who are comfortable in their own skin but who can throw you curveballs."
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy