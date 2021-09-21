Should The Browns Consider Bringing Back Josh Gordon?
The man has been suspended from the league six various times. The Browns gave him multiple chances. Thus, why would bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon make any sense?. Well, setting the stage… The Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with the MCL sprain sustained in the Houston game. He’ll miss three weeks (could be more, sadly). Additionally, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. keeps missing games due to his ACL comeback. Missing both of those studs will obviously hurt quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Note – OBJ could be back this week.clesportstalk.com
