CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Should The Browns Consider Bringing Back Josh Gordon?

By Zach Shafron
clesportstalk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man has been suspended from the league six various times. The Browns gave him multiple chances. Thus, why would bringing back wide receiver Josh Gordon make any sense?. Well, setting the stage… The Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on injured reserve with the MCL sprain sustained in the Houston game. He’ll miss three weeks (could be more, sadly). Additionally, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. keeps missing games due to his ACL comeback. Missing both of those studs will obviously hurt quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Note – OBJ could be back this week.

clesportstalk.com

Comments / 17

retired 17
8d ago

No. He’s a good player, but has more baggage than anyone needs or wants. OBJ, carries enough drama for one franchise.

Reply
3
Related
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Browns-Chiefs Incident

Things got pretty chippy during the Week 1 game between two AFC contenders: the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Along the sideline after one Chiefs play, Cleveland safety Ronnie Harrison shoved Greg Lewis, the Chiefs’ running backs coach. According to the NFL, Lewis shoved Harrison first after the play,...
NFL
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Browns Quarterback Baker Mayfield

The 2021 NFL season is a huge one for Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. Mayfield and the Browns made it to the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years in 2020. Cleveland nearly upset Kansas City in the Divisional Round, before ultimately coming up a bit short.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mcl#Acl#Zappers#Espn Now#Gm
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Kareem Hunt Had Message For Mayfield After Injury

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has Baker Mayfield‘s back (and shoulder). Hunt let Mayfield know this after the quarterback went down with a left shoulder injury while tackling a Houston Texan defender who intercepted Mayfield’s pass during Sunday’s game. Of course, everything turned out okay. Mayfield was only in...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Josh Gordon and 4 other free agents to consider

The Denver Broncos are already dealing with some injuries after week one of the 2021 season. Here are five free agents they should consider. The Denver Broncos are 1-0 after one week of the 2021 NFL season, but that victory came at a cost. Two of the team’s top players — wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and cornerback Ronald Darby — went down with injuries in week one that landed them on temporary injured reserve.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Myles Garrett Has A New Nickname For Baker Mayfield

Fans love giving nicknames to their favorite athletes. Calvin “Megatron” Johnson, “Iron” Mike Ditka, and countless others continue to be a part of the NFL culture. Following Sunday’s win for the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett has a new nickname for his quarterback. Per Jake Trotter, Garrett’s nickname for...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

These 3 Teams Could Use Josh Gordon

One of the league’s most controversial players could be making his return to the field. Stop me if you’ve heard this before. A Josh Gordon comeback could be imminent. The last time Gordon was on the field was in 2019 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He played in 11 games, catching 27 balls for 426 yards and a single touchdown. The 2021 version of Gordon wouldn’t light the league on fire like he did back in 2013 when he topped 1,600 receiving yards, but there are still a few teams out there that should consider taking a chance on the 30-year-old.
NFL
FanSided

Browns: Joke or not, Cleveland needs to stay away from Josh Gordon

The Browns should not bring back Josh Gordon. The Browns lost Jarvis Landry for a few weeks, and the former Pro Bowl receiver is going on the IR. With Odell Beckham presumably set to return against the Bears, but anything’s possible at this point, the team should be alright without Landry for a month. The team still has Rashard Higgins, and while Anthony Schwartz and Donovan Peoples-Jones have struggled to make impacts, they remain potential targets.
NFL
FanSided

Ronnie Harrison disqualified after shoving KC Chiefs coach

Emotions are running high early in the K.C. Chiefs home opener against the Cleveland Browns, and safety Ronnie Harrison took things way too far in the first quarter. Despite being up 8-0 after scoring on their opening drive, Harrison took offense to something along the opposing sideline and ended up shoving Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL
Field Gulls

NFL reinstates former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon

Friday afternoon, the NFL announced that they are reinstating WR Josh Gordon, and he will be eligible to play as soon as Week 4. Gordon last played in 2019 for the Seahawks where he hauled in seven catches for 139 yards over the course of five games before he was suspended again for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. He was expected to return from suspension in December of 2020 before having a setback in his recovery, and the Seahawks didn’t re-sign him this offseason. His best season came with the Cleveland Browns in 2013, when he racked up a NFL-best 1,646 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on 87 receptions in 14 games.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy