Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor is out for the remainder of their game against the Cleveland Browns with a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. After throwing the ball away in the third quarter, Taylor came up limping and exited the game before being officially ruled out for the rest of the matchup. Taylor was 10-for-11 for 125 yards and a passing touchdown along with a 15-yard rush for a touchdown. After a decisive win over the Jaguars in Week 1, the Texans are looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO