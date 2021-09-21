Free Chronic Wasting Disease Testing
Submitted by Tanya Roerick, Wildlife Biologist, Leech Lake Division of Resource Management. Chronic wasting disease (CWD), a fatal brain disease which infects deer, elk, and moose, has previously been found in SE Minnesota. Recently a deer farm in Beltrami County had several deer test positive for CWD. This farm is close to the Reservation boundary and it is unknown at this time if the disease has escaped the farm. Diseases of this type are a concern to all of us because of its potential to affect our deer population, hunting, and health.www.leechlakenews.com
