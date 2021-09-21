CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden is reeling from one self-inflicted crisis to the next

By Marc A. Thiessen
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf August was the worst month of Joe Biden’s presidency, September is not looking much better. From Kabul to Del Rio, Tex., the Biden presidency is reeling from one self-inflicted crisis to the next. On Friday, Biden learned that his plan to begin delivering booster shots of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine...

