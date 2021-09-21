The Ben & Morey Show’s Ben and Morey to Host Two-Night Third Coast Benefit

Longtime fans of Nashville comedy — and, let’s say, the variety arts — may recall The Ben & Morey Show. The weekly talk and variety show, which used the late-night talk-show format as its inspiration, was hosted by locals Ben Oddo and Morey Hill and took place at both Third Coast Comedy Club and the Centennial Park Black Box Theatre, though it wasn’t televised. (You may also recognize Oddo’s name because of his occasional Scene series Conventional Wisdom, in which he covers the weird world of trade conventions.)