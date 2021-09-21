CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

The Ben & Morey Show’s Ben and Morey to Host Two-Night Third Coast Benefit

By D. Patrick Rodgers
Nashville Scene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime fans of Nashville comedy — and, let’s say, the variety arts — may recall The Ben & Morey Show. The weekly talk and variety show, which used the late-night talk-show format as its inspiration, was hosted by locals Ben Oddo and Morey Hill and took place at both Third Coast Comedy Club and the Centennial Park Black Box Theatre, though it wasn’t televised. (You may also recognize Oddo’s name because of his occasional Scene series Conventional Wisdom, in which he covers the weird world of trade conventions.)

www.nashvillescene.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Barry

Comments / 0

Community Policy