CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calvert County, MD

Calvert County Parks & Recreation to Host Free “Pat The Roc” Basketball Clinic

By Calvert County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VIttJ_0c3Z7UAc00

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 21, 2021–The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation invites citizens to sign up for the free “Pat The Roc” basketball clinic to learn core fundamentals of the game from NBA Trainer Patrick Robinson and staff of the Pat The Roc Basketball Skills Academy. The clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at Mt. Hope Community Center, 104 Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland. Individuals are encouraged to carpool as limited parking is available at the community center.

Players will participate in a series of drills focusing on ball-handling, shooting, defense, footwork and more. Participants will be separated by age so please make sure to register for the correct age group:

·Section A: 4-7 years

·Section B: 8-12 years

·Section C: 13-17 years

Register online at webtrac.co.cal.md.us and use activity #123800.

World-renowned basketball trainer Patrick “Pat The Rock” Robinson was born and raised in Prince Frederick, Maryland. He is the youngest person to ever play for the Harlem Globetrotters at age 19 and played basketball professionally worldwide. Pat has hosted basketball clinics in over 30 different countries.

Pat The Roc Basketball Skills Academy staff have trained over 25,000 youth basketball players globally. The academy has produced over 100 Division I athletes, and more than 10 NBA/WNBA athletes.

For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Dept. of Rec & Parks Announces Recreational Middle School Select Youth Basketball; Cheer Leagues

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks welcomes youth to participate in the Youth Basketball Program. Registration for children in grades first through 10th will open Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The last day for walk-in and online registration will be Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, or until filled. Some age groups will fill before the […] The post St. Mary’s Dept. of Rec & Parks Announces Recreational Middle School Select Youth Basketball; Cheer Leagues appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Eight Runs Not Enough For Blue Crabs in 12-8 Loss to Lancaster

(Waldorf, MD, September 28, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs returned from a road trip to begin a three-game series with the Lancaster Barnstormers and it didn’t start the way they wanted it to. The Crabs, who are in a playoff push, conceded 12 runs on 15 hits in a 12-8 loss which saw a lot […] The post Eight Runs Not Enough For Blue Crabs in 12-8 Loss to Lancaster appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Students in Grade 4-12 can register for the Fall Chess Tournament

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its annual fall chess tournament in person on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Thomas Stone High School. The tournament is limited to chess players in Grades 4-12. Parents and family members will not be permitted to be in the school during the tournament. This is a precautionary measure to […] The post Charles Co. Students in Grade 4-12 can register for the Fall Chess Tournament appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sunderland, MD
City
Prince Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Calvert County, MD
Government
County
Calvert County, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Prince Frederick, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blaisdell Earns Second United East Women’s Runner of the Week Award

LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) picked up her second United East Conference Women’s Runner of the Week award of the season for the week ending September 26 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Blaisdell and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s cross country team finished strong at the Dickinson College […] The post Blaisdell Earns Second United East Women’s Runner of the Week Award appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Library Soon to Welcome Bookmobile

Calvert Library invites the community to the ribbon-cutting for the new Bookmobile on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 2pm at Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center on Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick.  RSVP’s are requested to calvrsvp@calvertlibrary.info or by registering online at calvertlibrary.info by October 12, 2021. When Calvert Library was first created in 1959, it […] The post Calvert Library Soon to Welcome Bookmobile appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Veteran Gets Lucky with Top Win in $100,000 Lucky Game

An Air Force veteran from Calvert County scored the top prize on the $100,000 Lucky scratch-off, picking the new $30 game that has luck written all over it! Like his dad before him, the Lusby resident enjoys playing Maryland Lottery games as a distraction about once a week. The scratch-off fan found more than a […] The post Calvert County Veteran Gets Lucky with Top Win in $100,000 Lucky Game appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Busy October at CSM including Connection Literary Series & Maryland Association of Community College’s 2021 Virtual Transfer Fair

Registration Assistance Sessions. Oct. 5, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Oct. 7, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Oct. 12, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Oct. 14, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Oct. 19, 3 p.m. Zoom. Students will be walked through how to register for classes identified in their student planning account. Topics included in […] The post Busy October at CSM including Connection Literary Series & Maryland Association of Community College’s 2021 Virtual Transfer Fair appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Roc#Nba#Mt Hope Community Center#The Harlem Globetrotters#Division#Wnba
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Men’s Cross Country Competes in Largest Invitational Yet, Finishing Seventh of 21 Teams

NEWVILLE, PA — The Saint Mary’s Men’s Cross Country team has started their season on a high note earning a first and second-place finish in their first two invitationals, and were ready to do the same today. The Seahawks competed in the Dickinson Long-Short Invitational hosted by the Dickinson Devils. The Seahawks ran an 8k race and placed seventh of 21 teams with 72 points.
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Upcoming Drive-thru Clinic Offers Free Rabies Vaccines for Pets in Calvert

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 28, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Animal Services Division, and the Calvert County Health Department are sponsoring a drive-thru rabies clinic to offer free rabies vaccinations for pets. The clinic will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, 10 a.m. to noon at Huntingtown High School located at 4125 Solomons Island […] The post Upcoming Drive-thru Clinic Offers Free Rabies Vaccines for Pets in Calvert appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

No. 3 St. Mary’s College Men’s Soccer Drops First United East Game of 2021

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) matched a season-best seven saves but the rally by the No. 3 St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team came up short Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks (8-2-0, 2-1-0 UEC) lost their second straight and first league game of the season, falling 3-2 to Penn State Harrisburg (5-1-0, 3-0-0).
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Hospice Receives $700 Donation From Jackie Gibson of State Farm

Prince Frederick, MD – Calvert Hospice was the grateful recipient of a $700 donation from Jackie Gibson with Gibson State Farm in Dunkirk. Ms. Gibson chose Calvert Hospice as the organization to benefit from the Quotes for Good program in August. The Quotes for Good program donates $10 to a nonprofit organization for every person […] The post Calvert Hospice Receives $700 Donation From Jackie Gibson of State Farm appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Revs Sweep Crabs Despite Eight Run Comeback

(York, September 23, 2021) Following three straight series wins, a series-opening loss, and a rainout on Wednesday, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were swept after 6-5 and 11-9 York Revolution wins in a Thursday doubleheader. The Revs came back in dramatic fashion to shock the Crabs in game one of the twin bill, while Southern Maryland […] The post Revs Sweep Crabs Despite Eight Run Comeback appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BASEBALL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Nacua Selected as United East Men’s Tennis Player of the Week

LATHAM, N.Y. – Sophomore Kier Nacua (LaPlata, Md./LaPlata) was named the United East Conference Men’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending September 19 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Nacua helped the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team to a season-opening victory at The Catholic University of America on September 18 […] The post Nacua Selected as United East Men’s Tennis Player of the Week appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TENNIS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

No. 3 St. Mary’s College Men’s Soccer Nipped by No. 22 Johns Hopkins

BALTIMORE, Md. – In their first game as the third-ranked team in Division III, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team came up a goal shy of remaining unbeaten for a ninth straight contest. No. 22 Johns Hopkins University (4-0-2) used three second-half goals to overcome a 1-0 deficit and hand the Seahawks (8-1-0) […] The post No. 3 St. Mary’s College Men’s Soccer Nipped by No. 22 Johns Hopkins appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Manspeaker Tabbed the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Amber Manspeaker (Finksburg, Md./Westminster) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending September 19 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Although the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team dropped a 5-4 season-opening decision at The Catholic University of America on September […] The post Manspeaker Tabbed the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TENNIS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Ryken’s Junior Henry Meiser Appointed to the Maryland Youth Advisory Council

Congratulations to St. Mary’s Ryken junior, Henry Meiser, who was appointed to the Maryland Youth Advisory Council. The Council addresses issues impacting youth and young adults in Maryland by working to provide legislative recommendations, spreading public awareness of youth policy issues, and serving as a liaison between young people in Maryland and policymakers in their communities.
KIDS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM’s Women’s Volleyball Returns to the Court

The College of Southern Maryland women’s volleyball fall 2021 season began on September 3 when they swept Cecil College 3-0. It was CSM’s first match since November 2, 2019, when the Hawks lost 3-0 to the Northern Virginia Community College Nighthawks in the Region XX Division II Tournament quarterfinals. The Hawks did not compete during the 2020-21 season.
SPORTS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy