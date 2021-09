As Ford Authority reported last week, Ford recently announced that it will cease manufacturing in India at the Ford Sanand Assembly Plant and Ford Chennai Assembly Plant, discontinuing the sale of the Ford Figo, Ford EcoSport, Ford Endeavor, and Ford Freestyle at the same time and replacing those vehicles with icons including the Ford Mustang coupe, as well as the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E. Just yesterday, Ford Authority reported that workers at those plants have asked the government to safeguard their jobs, and now, Bloomberg is reporting that this decision could have a big impact on Ford dealers in India as well.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO