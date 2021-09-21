CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September Calendar Girl

Brittany Bryars is the Standard Democrat's Calendar Girl for September. Bryars, who is the daughter of Donald Bryars and Gail Groves, is a 2021 graduate of Sikeston High School and attends Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, where she plans to major in psychology and minor in social work. "One day, I hope to be able to help children who have lived a similar life that I have, giving them some hope that it's possible to persevere through tough situations," Bryars said.

